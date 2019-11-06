Top 5 air purifiers under Rs 20,000

Image Source : SHARP With deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, what one needs most right now is an air purifier

With deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, what one needs most right now is an air purifier. An air purifier may sort some of the problems at least, being a quick remedy to fix air quality. It is a technological prevention that can filter the air around you. You can easily get air purifiers and use at your homes. Here's a look at some affordable air purifiers in India under 20,000:

Here’s a look at some affordable air purifiers in India under 20,000:

SHARP FU-A28E-W Air Purifier

SHARP has air purifiers having HEPA filter that are instrumental in combating air pollution. Sharp FU-A28E-W uses Plasmacluster Ion Technology, which deactivates suspended airborne mould, viruses, dust mite allergens and bacteria. Priced at Rs 6,700.

Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 DX

Aeroguard AP 700 DX comes with six-stage filtration. It removes large particles such as dust, hair, pet danders and fibres. It also removes dust particles holding harmful dust that settles in lungs. Aeroguard AP 700 DX with HEPA filter is capable of removing up to 99.97 per cent of micro-particles, such as particulate matter (PM 2.5 and 10), fine dust, pollen and mould spores. It costs up to Rs 19,990.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C

Mi Air Purifier 2C has shape like tower and dual power of filtration HEPA filter. But this Xiaomi Mi air purifier lacks Internet connectivity and AQI screen display. Xiaomi company claims it is suitable for a 452 square feet room. You cannot connect it to your smartphone for real-time monitoring. It costs Rs 6,499.

Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier

Philips’ 1000 series gives portable, rich air purifiers that costs under Rs 20,000. Philips Air purifier can purifies air containing PM2.5 pollutants using its Vitashield IPS and NanoProtect Pro (HEPA) Filter. Philips air purifier has a CADR of 270m3/hour and gives real-time air quality checking system. In automatic-mode, the purifier fans automatically gains speed when the air quality becomes severe. It costs Rs 8, 999.

Samsung AX40K3020WU

The Samsung AX40K3020WU uses a 3-step purifier system to get 99.9-percent, according to Samsung, of ultra-fine air pollutants. The Plasma Ionizer also helps to remove 99.7-per cent of air pollutants, viruses and bacteria from air. Samsung air purifier features a coverage area of 420 sq. Ft. and has a CADR of 319m3/hour. It costs Rs 10, 990.

ALSO READ| Buying an air purifier? Look for one with HEPA filters

ALSO READ| SHARP ‘KC-G40M’ Innovative Air Purifier cum Humidifier launched in India