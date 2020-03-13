India battles coronavirus pandemic: Top 10 news developments

Image Source : PTI Hyderabad: Medics outside an isolation ward of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at a hospital in Hyderabad, Friday, March 13, 2020. India has more than 70 positive coronavirus cases so far and recorded its first COVID-19 death in Karnataka.

Amid the rising number cases of the novel coronavirus, the center, as well as the state government, are taking several precautionary measures to prevent the spreading of the virus. According to official reports, the total number of cases in the country rose to 75, after the death of 76-year-old men in Karnataka's Kalaburagi due to the novel.

Several states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Karnataka have shut down schools, cinemas, and colleges till March 31 due to prevent the infection from the virus.

Meanwhile, Air India also suspended its flight to several countries like Italy, Germany, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30 as a precautionary measure.

Coronavirus: Haryana govt shuts all universities, colleges till March 31

The Haryana government on Friday shut all universities and colleges in the state till March 31, a day after it declared coronavirus an epidemic. The government also decided to close schools in five districts -- Gurugram, Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Faridabad till March 31, officials said. However, school students in these districts will take their exams as per schedule, according to a school education department order. READ MORE

Air India cancels flights to Italy, France, other countries till April 30 as coronavirus grips world

As the number of cases of the deadly novel is rising exponentially, Air India on Friday announced that it has cancelled all flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, South Korea, and Sri Lanka till April 30.

The government on Thursday asked people not to panic, saying no community transmission of the virus has been observed and there has only been a few cases of local transmission so far. READ MORE

Coronavirus update: 44 Iran evacuees reach India

The second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims arrived in India on Friday from Iran, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar tweeted. The group reached Mumbai. Earlier it was reported that these 44 would be sent to a quarantine center in Jaisalmer, but a top Rajasthan official told IANS that there is no confirmation about that.READ MORE

Madhya Pradesh shuts schools, colleges amid coronavirus fears

Following Delhi, UP and Karnataka, now Madhya Pradesh have also shut down all schools, colleges in the state amid coronavirus scare in the country. So far, confirmed coronavirus cases in the country have surged to 75 with two more people — one in Noida and another in Manesar — tested COVID 19 positive on Friday. READ MORE

COVID-19: Karnataka shuts schools, malls; bans wedding ceremonies; 31 kept under 'high risk'

Amid coronavirus outbreak, all universities, malls, and clubs will remain closed for a week in Karnataka. Karnataka CM Yediyurappa has said no one should travel unless it's an emergency. "All malls, cinema halls, pubs, wedding ceremonies and other large gatherings in the Karnataka have been banned for another one week," Chief Minister Yediyurappa said. This comes hours after the Uttar Pradesh government had decided that all schools, colleges situated in the state will be closed till 31st March 2020. READ MORE

Consider waiving ticket cancellation charges: DGCA to international airlines amid coronavirus fears

Amid coronavirus scare across the world, Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday asked international airlines to consider waiving ticket cancellation charges or look at providing any other incentive. READ MORE

46 people placed under quarantine in Kalaburagi after coronavirus claims man's life

Forty-six persons who were in direct contact with the 76-year old man who died on Tuesday night due to co-morbidity and coronavirus infection have been placed under quarantine, district officials said on Friday. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B said 31 of them have been categorised as "high risk" and the remaining 13 as "low risk". READ MORE

Odisha govt earmarks Rs 200 crore to combat coronavirus threat

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said the government has earmarked Rs 200 crore to combat the coronavirus threat in the state. All educational institutions will remain closed in the state till March 31 except for holding examinations, the chief minister said in a statement in the state Assembly here.The government also declared COVID-19 as a "disaster" for the state, he said. READ MORE

Heritage Museum at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus closed till March 31 amid Coronavirus fears

Central Railway on Friday as a preventive measure to counter coronavirus announced that Heritage Museum at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will remain closed for public viewing for the month of March 2020. The functioning of several institutions in the country have been affected due to the Coronavirus outbreak globally, which has already been declared a pandemic by the WHO. READ MORE

Uttar Pradesh shuts all schools, colleges amid Coronavirus pandemic; invokes epidemic act

All schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh will be closed till March 22 to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, addressing a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak, said that 11 people had tested positive for the disease in the state. READ MORE

Coronavirus Helpline in India Helpline Number Helpline Email ID +91-11-23978046 ncov2019@gmail.com

