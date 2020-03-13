Madhya Pradesh shuts schools, colleges amid coronavirus fears

Madhya Pradesh shuts schools, colleges amid Coronavirus scare in the country. (Representative image)

Following Delhi, UP and Karnataka, now Madhya Pradesh has also shut down all schools, colleges in the state amid coronavirus scare in the country. So far, confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has surged to 75 with two more people — one in Noida and another in Manesar — tested COVID 19 positive on Friday.

UP shuts schools, colleges amid coronavirus crisis

The Uttar Pradesh on Friday declared closure of all schools and colleges where examination process is not going on till March 22 in view of coronavirus scare and asserted that all precautions are being taken to check the spread of the disease.

"All schools and colleges associated with the basic, secondary, higher education and vocational colleges, where examination process is not on, have been closed till March 22," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told newspersons here.

Wherever the examination process is underway it will go on as per schedule. The concerning people have been instructed to take all precautionary measures and maintain hygiene, the chief minister said.

COVID 19 cases in UP

So far, 11 coronavirus cases have been reported from the state of which 10 are being treated in Delhi and one in KGMU, Lucknow, he said, adding that these include seven from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and one each from Noida and Lucknow.

Malls, theatres, pubs shut in K'taka from Saturday

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa on Friday ordered all malls, theatres and pubs to be shut for a week starting Saturday following the death of a man due to COVID-19 as well as a rise in positive cases, which stood at six.

"In the light of coronavirus outbreak, I am ordering the closure of malls, theatres and pubs for a week starting Saturday," said Yediyurappa after a meeting.

The state government has also cancelled marriages and social gatherings fearing the spread of the deadly virus.

Late on Thursday night, Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu confirmed that a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi in the state's northern region died due to coronavirus.

(With inputs from agencies)

