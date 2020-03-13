Consider waiving ticket cancellation charges: DGCA to international airlines amid coronavirus pandemic

DGCA asks international airlines to consider waiving ticket cancellation charges amid coronavirus pandemic

Amid coronavirus scare across the world, Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday asked international airlines to consider waiving ticket cancellation charges or look at providing any other incentive.

"In light of hardship faced by passengers, airlines may like to consider and take an appropriate call, accordingly," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.

The circular, dated March 12, has been addressed to all scheduled international airlines operating to/from India.

"In the current scenario, it would be appropriate if airlines support their passenger in this tough time by waiving off cancellation/reschedule charges or by providing any other incentive," it said.

Coronavirus Helpline in India Helpline Number Helpline Email ID +91-11-23978046 ncov2019@gmail.com

