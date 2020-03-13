Heritage Museum at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus closed till March 31 amid Coronavirus fears

Heritage Museum at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to remain closed till March 31

Central Railway on Friday as a preventive measure to counter coronavirus announced that Heritage Museum at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will remain closed for public viewing for the month of March 2020. The functioning of several institutions in the country have been affected due to the Coronavirus outbreak globally, which has already been declared a pandemic by the WHO.

So far, 14 coronavirus positive cases have appeared in Maharashtra and out of them, three are from Mumbai.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government also ordered shut down of all schools, colleges, cinema halls amid coronavirus fears in order to contain the spread of virus as national toll has surged to 75.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also took to Twitter and said, "Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it."

South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population, should leave no stone unturned to ensure that the people are healthy, he said.

Together, the prime minister said, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet.

