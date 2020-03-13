Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh shuts all schools, colleges amid Coronavirus pandemic; invokes epidemic act

All schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh will be closed till March 22 to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, addressing a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak, said that 11 people had tested positive for the disease in the state.

Assuring the public towards a proper response to tackle the pandemic, Adityanath said while 4,100 medics had been stationed to deal with COVID-19, a total of 448 beds had also been set up in medical colleges across UP for the same.

"Every Janpad in UP will have isolation ward....as many as 24 medical colleges have been readied with an advanced care facility. 4,100 doctors trained to tackle coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. 448 beds ready in over 24 medical colleges in UP," he said.

Adityanath's announcement comes within an hour of a person in Noida tested positive for Coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Delhi government had declared coronavirus an epidemic and shut all cinema halls, schools and colleges, except those where exams are on, till March 31. The government also made it compulsory to disinfect all public places, including government and private offices and shopping malls, every day in the national capital.