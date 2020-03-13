SAARC leaders hail PM Modi's call for joint action against COVID 19

PM Modi on Friday reached out to SAARC nations amid rising coronavirus threat in the world calling for a joint action to fight the pandemic. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said he would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus.

"We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet. Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it," he said.

"South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy," the Prime Minister said.

I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus.



We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy.



Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2020

Acknowledging PM Modi's appeal, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli welcome his idea saying, "advanced by PM Modi ji for chalking out a strong strategy by the leadership of the SAARC nations to fight coronavirus. My government is ready to work closely with SAARC Member States to protect our citizens from this deadly disease."

Thank you dear Prime Minister Modiji @PMOIndia for wishing me successful surgery and speedy recovery. It was thoughtful of you to express such warm words, reflecting our close friendship. — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) March 2, 2020

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa responded to Modi's appeal and said, "Thank you for the great initiative PM Modi, Sri Lanka is ready to join the discussion and share our learnings and best practices & to learn from other SAARC members. Let's unite in solidarity during these trying times & keep our citizens safe."

Thank you for the great initiative Shri @narendramodi - #LKA is ready to join the discussion & share our learnings & best practices and to learn from other #SAARC members. Let’s unite in solidarity during these trying times and keep our citizens safe. https://t.co/fAiT5w3O8D — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) March 13, 2020

President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also thanked PM Modi for taking this initiative saying, "COVID19 requires collective effort to defeat it. Maldives welcomes this proposal and would fully support such a regional effort."

Hailing PM Modi, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering said, "This is what we call leadership. As members of this region, we must come together in such times. Smaller economies are hit harder, so we must coordinate. With your leadership, I've no doubt we will see an immediate & impactful outcome."

Coronavirus Helpline in India Helpline Number Helpline Email ID +91-11-23978046 ncov2019@gmail.com

ALSO READ | Italian national in Manesar tests Coronavirus positive

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Karnataka shuts schools, malls; bans wedding ceremonies; 31 under 'high risk' in Kalaburagi