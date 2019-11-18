TMC MP Nusrat Jahan admitted in ICU

Image Source : PTI Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Nusrat Jahan was admitted to the ICU of the Apollo Gleneagles hospital following respiratory distress

Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Nusrat Jahan was admitted to the ICU of the Apollo Gleneagles hospital following respiratory distress, sources close to her said on Monday, dismissing as "rumours" reports of drug overdose. Jahan was taken to the hospital around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday night with problems of breathing. "She is stable and conscious," a source said, adding she would be discharged in the next few hours.

"She is going to be discharged and she is going home in some time...Anyway, she has an asthma problem, she takes an inhaler. But the problem became a bit massive yesterday, and using an inhaler was not enough. She is completely fine," the source told IANS. About speculation going around since morning, the source said: "We know there are such rumours, and we have already rejected them on behalf of the family."

He said Jahan's husband Nikhil Jain has been in the hospital since Sunday night. After Jahan was admitted, reports started floating around that she had a drug overdose, a drug allergy or had consumed a large number of sleeping pills.

