I am God’s special child: Nusrat Jahan during Sindoor Khela in Kolkata

All India Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan participated in 'sindoor khela' in Kolkata on Friday. Nusrat was accompanied by her husband Nikhil Jain during the celebrations of the festival at Chaltabagan Durga Puja Pandal in the city. Talking to the media during celebrations, Nusrat Jahan said she is a special child of God.

Talking about humanity, Nusrat said she respects humanity and love more than anything and that controversies do not affect her.

"I'm God’s special child, I celebrate all festivals. I respect humanity and love more than anything. I am very happy, controversies don't matter to me," Nusrat Jahan said.

Nusrat Jahan celebrates Sindoor Khela in Kolkata

Women in Bengal celebrate Sindoor Khela, which means 'vermillion game'. The festival is celebrated on Vijayadashami, the last day of the Durga Puja, during which women smear each other with sindoor.

Upon the completion of the ritual worship on the same day, married Bengali Hindu women apply sindoor on the forehead and feet of the goddess and offer sweets to her. Thereafter, the women put sindoor on each other's faces and offer sweets to each other.

