Nusrat Jahan admitted to hospital following respiratory problem

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Nusrat Jahan admitted to hospital

Bengali actress turned MP Nusrat Jahan was on Sunday admitted to Apollo Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata following respiratory problems. According to what Nusrat Jahan's family said, she was taken to a private hospital in Kolkata around 9:30 om on Sunday.

Her family said in a statement "Nusrat has been admitted in hospital due to a respiratory issue. She has a history of Asthma ... "

"Jahan is at ICU but in stable condition and conscious," the family said.

Jahan was elected to Lok Sabha from Basirhat on a Trinamool Congress ticket.

Earlier on Monday, news agency ANI had reported that actor and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan will not be attending the Parliament session today.

Also Read | I am God’s special child: Nusrat Jahan during Sindoor Khela in Kolkata

Also Read | Nikhil Jain defends wife Nusrat Jahan for participation in Durga Puja