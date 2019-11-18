Monday, November 18, 2019
     
Nusrat Jahan admitted to hospital following respiratory problem

Nusrat Jahan was elected to Lok Sabha from Basirhat on a Trinamool Congress ticket.

New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2019 13:25 IST
Image Source : PTI PHOTO

Bengali actress turned MP Nusrat Jahan was on Sunday admitted to Apollo Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata following respiratory problems. According to what Nusrat Jahan's family said, she was taken to a private hospital in Kolkata around 9:30 om on Sunday. 

Her family said in a statement "Nusrat has been admitted in hospital due to a respiratory issue. She has a history of Asthma ... "

"Jahan is at ICU but in stable condition and conscious," the family said.

Jahan was elected to Lok Sabha from Basirhat on a Trinamool Congress ticket.

Earlier on Monday, news agency ANI had reported that actor and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan will not be attending the Parliament session today. 

