No end to war of words between TMC MP Mahua Moitra and Bengal governor

The war of words between Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is far from over.

On Sunday, the MP cornered the Governor over his "job description" and appointment of six members of his "family" as Officers on Special Duty (OSD) to his office.

However, on Monday, she attached an open letter from a senior Supreme Court advocate who urged the governor to refrain from "a barrage of assaults" on a duly elected government and tweeted, "Uncleji - try and read this too - may remind you of what your job description actually is..." However, shortly afterwards that tweet was deleted.

The Governor has frequently cited "constitutional responsibility" in his criticism of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On Sunday, Dhankhar responding to the MP's charges, had said, " Assertion @MahuaMoitra in tweet & Media that six coterminous appointee OSDs in personal staff are relatives is FACTUALLY WRONG. OSDs are from three states and belong to four different castes. None of them is part of close family. Four of them are not from my caste or state. This is unfolding of “distraction strategy” to divert attention from alarming law and order scenario @MamataOfficial. Would continue undeterred and with zeal to serve the people of state and vindicate my oath of office under Article 159 of the Constitution."

To which Moitra had countered and said, "Asking Uncleji to lay out right here what antecedents of the appointees are & how each one got into Raj Bhavan. Do it NOW. BJP IT Cell can’t get you out of this one Uncleji.. And I don’t think Vice President of India also happening for you."

