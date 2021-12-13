Terrorists surrounded police bus in Srinagar and opened fire: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard near the site of a militant attack in Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Highlights Two J&K cops were killed when terrorists opened fired on police bus

Police sources said the incident was reported from the Pantha Chowk area

The deceased included an assistant sub-inspector of the armed police

In a major terror attack, at least 2 personnel were martyred and several others injured after terrorists targeted a police bus in Srinagar on Monday. The attack took place near a police camp in Jewan on the outskirts of Srinagar.

According to initial reports, the terrorists surrounded the bus and carried out the attack, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh has given information in this regard.

DGP Dilbag Singh said, "At 6.15 pm the police bus was attacked. Militants opened fire by encircling a police bus in the Jewan area of ​​Srinagar. 2 jawans have been martyred in the terrorist attack. The party of Urban Police, which was on duty in Srinagar throughout the day, was returning," he said.

This is a major terrorist attack on the security forces in recent days and it has taken place in an area where many camps of the security forces are situated.

ALSO READ | Srinagar bus attack: Did terrorists attempt another Pulwama-like incident? What we know

ALSO READ | Srinagar Bus attack on 20th anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack

Latest India News