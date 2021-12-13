Monday, December 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Terrorists surrounded police bus in Srinagar and opened fire: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Terrorists surrounded police bus in Srinagar and opened fire: DGP Dilbagh Singh

This is a major terrorist attack on the security forces in recent days and it has taken place in an area where many camps of the security forces are situated.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 13, 2021 22:04 IST
Security personnel stand guard near the site of a militant
Image Source : PTI

Security personnel stand guard near the site of a militant attack in Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Highlights

  • Two J&K cops were killed when terrorists opened fired on police bus
  • Police sources said the incident was reported from the Pantha Chowk area
  • The deceased included an assistant sub-inspector of the armed police

In a major terror attack, at least 2 personnel were martyred and several others injured after terrorists targeted a police bus in Srinagar on Monday. The attack took place near a police camp in Jewan on the outskirts of Srinagar.

According to initial reports, the terrorists surrounded the bus and carried out the attack, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh has given information in this regard.

DGP Dilbag Singh said, "At 6.15 pm the police bus was attacked. Militants opened fire by encircling a police bus in the Jewan area of ​​Srinagar. 2 jawans have been martyred in the terrorist attack. The party of Urban Police, which was on duty in Srinagar throughout the day, was returning," he said.

This is a major terrorist attack on the security forces in recent days and it has taken place in an area where many camps of the security forces are situated.

 

ALSO READSrinagar bus attack: Did terrorists attempt another Pulwama-like incident? What we know

ALSO READ | Srinagar Bus attack on 20th anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News