Srinagar Bus attack on 20th anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack

The day of this attack coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Parliament attack.

Terrorists were behind both attacks, that took place 20 years apart.

A brutal attack on an armed police bus left 3 people dead on the outskirts of Srinagar. As at least 11 people are left injured fighting for their lives, officials said that one ASI and a Selection Grade Constable were among the jawans who were martyred in the attack.

The attack makes for an unfortunate coincidence, as today is also the day the Parliament attack completes 20 years.

Parliament Attack on December 13, 2001

On the morning of December 13, 2001, a terrorist attack shook the Parliament of India in the national capital. Five terrorists were behind the Parliament attack of 2001.

The perpetrators belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) - two Pakistan-raised terrorist organisations.

The attack triggered extensive investigations which revealed the involvement of four accused, namely Mohammad Afzal Guru, Shaukat Hussain Guru (cousin of Afzal Guru), and S.A.R. Gilani (Syed Abdul Rahman Gilani) and Shaukat's wife Afsan Guru (Navjot Sandhu before marriage).

Srinagar bus attack on December 13, 2021

Srinagar's attack today was also conducted by suspected terrorists. At least 3 police personnel have been declared dead, as per the Jammu and Kashmir police, Another 11 are critically injured. The attack took place near Srinagar.

A detailed report on today's terrorist attack is still awaited. The attack took place in Zewan in the Pantha Chowk area this evening, the Police said. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the assailants, the officials said.

