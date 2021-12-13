Srinagar bus attack: Did terrorists attempt another Pulwama-like incident? What we know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to the martyrs, on the eve of the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack, in Jammu, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

At least 3 personnel have died and 11 others were injured on Monday after terrorists targeted a bus carrying police officials on the outskirts of Srinagar. While authorities are trying to trace the motive behind the attack, today's incident reminds us of the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 army personnel had martyred. So far, no terror group has taken the responsibility for the attack but were terrorists trying to re-create Pulwama? Here's what we know

At least 3 dead, more casualties are feared.

Kashmir zone police said that the area has been cordoned off.

Officials said that one ASI and a Selection Grade Constable were among those martyred in the attack.

A search operation was launched to track down the assailants, the officials said.

2019 Pulwama Terror Attack

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying CPRF personnel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora in the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured.

Days later, the attack was claimed by Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar had rammed the explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. JeM had also released a video of the assailant Adil from Kakapora, who had joined the group a year earlier.

India's air strikes

On February 26, twelve Mirage 2000 jets of the Indian Air Force crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and dropped bombs into Balakot, Pakistan. India claimed that it attacked a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp and killed a large number of terrorists, reported to be between 300 and 350. Meanwhile, Pakistan claimed that they quickly scrambled jets to intercept the IAF jets, who dropped their payloads to quickly return over the Line of Control.

On February 27, the Pakistan Air Force conducted an airstrike into Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation for the Indian airstrike the day before. Both Pakistan and India agreed that no damage was caused by Pakistan's airstrike. However, in an ensuing dogfight between Indian and Pakistani jets, an Indian MiG-21 was shot down over Pakistan and its pilot - Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured. Pakistan later released Varthaman on March 1.

December 13, 2021 - yet another attack on an armed bus

In a resembling way, terrorists on Monday fired upon an armed bus in the outskirts of Srinagar, leaving over 3 jawans dead and 11 injured. "All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off," said Kashmir Zone Police.

Image Source : INDIA TV The police bus that was attacked on Monday

Former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences, and condemned the attack.

History Of Deadly Terror Attacks In J&K

Since 2015, Pakistan-based terrorists in Kashmir have increasingly taken to high-profile suicide attacks against the Indian security forces. In July 2015, three gunmen had attacked a bus and police station in Gurdaspur. Early in 2016, four to six gunmen had attacked the Pathankot Air Force Station. In February and June 2016, terrorists had killed nine and eight security personnel respectively in Pampore.

In September 2016, four assailants had attacked an Indian Army brigade headquarters in Uri killing 19 soldiers. On 31 December 2017, the Commando Training Centre at Lethpora was also attacked by militants killing five security personnel. These attacks took place in the vicinity of the Jammu Srinagar National Highway.

