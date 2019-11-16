Five terror suspects arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Image Source : PTI Five terror suspects arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

A joint team of police and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday arrested five terror suspects for threatening and intimidating locals in the area. Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Nazir and Peerzada Mohammad Zahir, who were involved in threatening and intimidating people, were arrested from Sopore along with incriminating material including threat posters, a police spokesman said. They were involved in publishing and circulation of threat posters of the proscribed terror outfit LeT in the town.

Separately, the security forces arrested two LeT terrorist associates -- Ulfat Bashir Mir of Nowpora Jageer and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat of Darpora Bomai -- at a checkpoint established at Kupwara byepass crossing.

Incriminating materials including ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Two separate cases under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore against the five arrested persons.

(With inputs from agencies)