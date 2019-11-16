Saturday, November 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Five terror suspects arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Five terror suspects arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Five terror suspects were arrested by a joint team of the police and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district on Saturday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Srinagar Updated on: November 16, 2019 18:14 IST
Five terror suspects arrested in Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source : PTI

Five terror suspects arrested in Jammu and Kashmir  

A joint team of police and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday arrested five terror suspects for threatening and intimidating locals in the area. Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Nazir and Peerzada Mohammad Zahir, who were involved in threatening and intimidating people, were arrested from Sopore along with incriminating material including threat posters, a police spokesman said. They were involved in publishing and circulation of threat posters of the proscribed terror outfit LeT in the town.

Separately, the security forces arrested two LeT terrorist associates -- Ulfat Bashir Mir of Nowpora Jageer and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat of Darpora Bomai -- at a checkpoint established at Kupwara byepass crossing.

Incriminating materials including ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Two separate cases under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore against the five arrested persons.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDGCA suspends flying license of 2 IndiGo pilots Next StoryCM Ashok Gehlot sanctions Rs 1.88 crore for Muslim madrasas in Rajasthan  