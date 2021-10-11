Monday, October 11, 2021
     
  4. Man dies after being hit by Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy's convoy

Man dies after being hit by Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy's convoy

The deceased, a labourer, was crossing the road when the police vehicle in the Speaker's convoy hit him, a release from the Speaker's office said.  

PTI PTI
Hyderabad Published on: October 11, 2021 16:08 IST
telanagana speaker pocharam srinivas reddy
Image Source : PTI FILE

A 55-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in the convoy of Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in Medak district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at Kallakal when the Speaker was proceeding to Banswada from Hyderabad to participate in an official program, they said.

The Speaker after learning about the incident directed the officials that the injured person be extended medical care, however, the man died before getting medical aid.

Reddy expressed grief over the incident. A case was registered against the driver (ahead constable) of the vehicle, they said.

