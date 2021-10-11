Man dies after being hit by Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy's convoy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE The Speaker after learning about the incident directed the officials that the injured person be extended medical care, however, the man died before getting medical aid.

A 55-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in the convoy of Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in Medak district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at Kallakal when the Speaker was proceeding to Banswada from Hyderabad to participate in an official program, they said.

The deceased, a laborer, was crossing the road when the police vehicle in the Speaker's convoy hit him, a release from the Speaker's office said here.

The Speaker after learning about the incident directed the officials that the injured person be extended medical care, however, the man died before getting medical aid.

Reddy expressed grief over the incident. A case was registered against the driver (ahead constable) of the vehicle, they said.

ALSO READ | Telangana continues to brave heavy rains; declares school holiday on Tuesday

ALSO READ | Telangana, Uttarakhand introduce mobile court units to allow evidence recording from remote areas

Latest India News