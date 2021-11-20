Telangana CM KCR announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia for kin of farmers died in protests

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR)

The Telangana government on Saturday announced Rs.3 lakh ex-gratia to the bereaved families of farmers who lost their life in farmers' agitation against the Centre's three agri laws.

State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also urged the Centre to provide compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each family.

The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the three farm laws passed by the Centre will be repealed.

TRS Minister and the Chief Minister's son KT Rama Rao said, "Proud of Hon’ble @TelanganaCMO #KCR Garu for announcing ₹3 lakh ex gratia to all the 750 plus farmers who lost lives fighting the #FarmLaws in NCR. He also demanded Govt of India to announce ₹25 lakh ex gratia to each farmer family & also withdraw all cases unconditionally."

