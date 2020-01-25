Image Source : PTI Telangana Assembly may pass resolution against CAA: CM KC Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said the state assembly may pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act as some other states did recently. Rao said he has already spoken to many of his counterparts in other states and he may convene a conclave of regional parties and Chief Ministers here to oppose the CAA since it concerns the country's future.

The TRS is secular by its policy and nature and it had opposed the CAA, he told reporters here. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi had voted against the amendment to citizenship law in Parliament last month.

"I have already spoken to many chief ministers on this. I spoke to leaders of other parties also. Probably, maybe, in the next one month, I may arrange

a conclave of regional parties and CMs in Hyderabad to oppose this....100 per cent. Because, this concerns the future of the country. This is not good for India, where 130 crore (people) live," Rao said.

After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan became the third state to pass a resolution against the CAA on Saturday.