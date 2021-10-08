Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tej Pratap's emotional outpour after RJD ignores him in list of star campaigners for Bihar bypolls

Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday shared an 'emotional' note on social media expressing his resentment over the Rashtriya Janata Dal's decision to leave him out from the list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly bypolls in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan. The list of campaigners mentions party president Lalu Prasad and his younger son Tejashwi Yadav on top, however, names of Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and Tej Pratap have not been included in the list of 20 people.

"Women of Bihar won't forgive this mistake. We worship the 'mother' in during Dussehra (Durga Puja)," Tej Pratap said in his tweet highlighting the fact that his mother and sister were also ignored bhy the party.

The 20 names in the star campaigner list include Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Abdulbari Siddiqui, Jayprakash Narayan Yadav, Uday Narayan Chaudhary, Shyam Rajak, Bhola Yadav, Tanveer Hassan, Trishan Patel, Lalit Kumar Yadav, Manoj Kumar Jha, Bharat Mandal, Ram Kumar Sahani, Alok Kumar Mehta, Shiv Chandra Ram, Lovely Anand, Chandrahas Chaupal, Bharat Bind, Ramvraksh Sada, Anil Kumar alias Sadhu Paswan.

All is not well within the Yadav clan with Tej Pratap raising questions over people running the party founded by his father.

Earlier last week, Tej Pratap had claimed that his father was being held 'hostage' in Delhi by 4-5 people.

"My father (Lalu Prasad) is unwell. There are 4-5 people in party who've seen dream of becoming Rashtriya Janata Dal's national chief. Don't need to name them as it's known to everyone. He was released nearly year ago from jail but is held hostage in Delhi," Tej Pratap had said without taking any names.

"Some people are not letting him go and keeping him forcibly away from me, feeding him wrong information about me," he added.

Relationship between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi had soured further after RJD students' wing state president Akash Yadav, who is considered close to Tej Pratap, was removed from his post recently.

