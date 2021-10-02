Tej Pratap's latest: 'Lalu held 'hostage' in Delhi, 4-5 people want to grab RJD presidentship'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI My father being held hostage in Delhi: Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad, on Saturday claimed that his father has been held "hostage" in Delhi, adding that he is not being allowed to come to Patna despite getting bail from jail earlier this year. Speaking at a function organized by the Chhatra Janshakti Parishad, he said, "Despite getting bail months ago, my father is being held hostage in Delhi."

Yadav also alleged that there are some people in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) who are "dreaming" of becoming the national president of the party.

"My father (Lalu Prasad Yadav) is unwell. There are 4-5 people in party who've seen dream of becoming Rashtriya Janata Dal's national chief. Don't need to name them as it's known to everyone. He was released nearly yr ago from jail but is held hostage in Delhi," Tej Pratap Yadav said.

Without taking any names, he said, "Some people are not letting him go and keeping him forcibly away from me, feeding him wrong information about me."

Tej Pratap Yadav also hinted that the RJD, which is being led by Tejashwi Yadav, maybe on the verge of collapse.

Tej Yadav launched the Chhatra Janshakti Parishad earlier in September this year, and claimed that it was not meant to pose any challenge to the Chhatra RJD, the party's official student wing, but work towards "mobilising youth at the village level".

The maverick MLA came out with the announcement, claiming, as always, that he had "the blessings of Lalu Prasad", at a time when he was left licking his wounds after losing the battle in a tug of war with state RJD chief Jagadanand Singh.

Singh, known to be close to Yadav's younger and more powerful sibling Tejashwi Yadav, had earned the wrath of the mercurial elder brother recently when he sacked Akash Yadav as the state president of Chhatra RJD.

Expressing sympathy for Tej Pratap, JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar targeted Tejashwi Yadav and said, " We may have political differences with Lalu Yadav, but it is not right to keep him hostage, after all, what is the matter, only the family members are making allegations."

"Tejashwi lives in Delhi most of the time. He is the heir of politics and property in the Lalu family, while Tej Pratap is more educated than him," he added.

