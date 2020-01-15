Image Source : ANI Taranjit Singh Sandhu to take charge as India's Ambassador to US

High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Taranjit Singh Sandhu will take charge as India's Ambassador to the United States, succeeding Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who will now take charge as the Foreign Secretary, the government has informed.

High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Taranjit Singh Sandhu (in pic) will take charge as India's Ambassador to the US. He will succeed Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who will take charge as the Foreign Secretary. pic.twitter.com/Wk89CMh7Zt — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020

Trump meets outgoing Indian Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Earlier on January 13, outgoing Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on President Donald Trump at the Oval Office of the White House before leaving the country and thanked him for strengthening the Indian-American relationship. It is probably for the first time that a US President has met an outgoing Indian Ambassador, which experts say is a reflection of the significance Trump attaches to the India-US partnership.

"Amb Harsh Shringla, who is proceeding to New Delhi to take up his assignment as Foreign Secretary, called on Trump at Oval Office of the White House and thanked him for his steadfast support for strengthening the India-US strategic partnership," the Indian Embassy in Washington DC said in a tweet on Sunday.

Shringla, 57, is scheduled to take up the next assignment as India's Foreign Secretary on January 29.

Shringla, who arrived in the US on January 9, 2019, and presented his credentials to Trump at the White House two days later on January 11, played a key role in bringing the India-US relationship back on track, especially in the second half of the year.

