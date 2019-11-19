Image Source : FILE Tamil Nadu fishermen attacked, chased away by Sri Lankan Navy (Representational Image )

More than 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Katchatheevu islet, a fishermen association leader said in Rameswaram on Tuesday.

The fishermen from this island town had ventured into the sea on Monday evening in 540 boats and were fishing off Katchatheevu when a team of Sri Lankan naval personnel came to the spot and attacked before driving them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja alleged.

Fishing nets of 20 boats were also snapped, he said adding the fisherfolks were forced to return to the shore without a catch. He urged the Centre to take up the fishermen's issue with the newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Early this month, over 3,000 fishermen from here were allegedly chased away by Sri Lankan Navy when they were fishing near Katchatheevu islet.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka presidential poll: Gotabaya Rajapaksa takes early lead

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka votes for new president amid multiple poll-related incidents