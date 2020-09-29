Image Source : FILE Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown till October 31 with some more relaxations

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday extended COVID-19 lockdown till October 31 but with some more relaxations. According to the new rules, educational institutions will continue to remain closed.

Chief minster Edappadi K. Palaniswami earlier assured further relaxations in the next phase of the lockdown and the guidelines will concentrate mostly on containment zones. Essential items and all the relaxations already announced under the state's unlock guidlines will be in place.

Under the new guidelines, hotels will be allowed to function from 6 am to 9pm. Parcel services will now be permitted till 10 pm.

Moreover, film shootings can resume with 100 people.

Flight services at Chennai airport to be increased from 50 to 100 from first of October.

Hotels will be allowed to function from 6 am to 9 pm and parcel services will be allowed to remain operational till 10 pm. Recreational places such as theatres, amusement parks, swimming pools, beaches, bug auditorium halls will continue to remain closed till October 31, the order further said.

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,546 new cases of COVID-19 and 70 deaths, said the state health department. With the new cases, Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally has reached 5,91,943, including 5,36,209 recoveries and 9,453 deaths.

At present, there are 46,281 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage