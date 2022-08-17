Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets President, Vice President, PM Modi in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin met President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin met President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Stalin reached the national capital late Tuesday.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister, Stalin thanked him for the support extended to the Chess Olympiad and for the special interest shown by the Prime Minister to inaugurate the event. Stalin also handed over a list of demands to PM Modi, which includes the assent to bills like the anti-NEET bill passed by the state assembly and currently pending with the Centre.

The Chief Minister will apprised the Prime Minister on the retrieval of Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka and restoring the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen. He requested the Prime Minister to drop the Neutrino observatory project at Pottipuram in the Theni district. The Chief Minister also raised the state government's opposition to the National Education Policy, as well as to the Mekedatu dam project of Karnataka across the Cauvery river.

