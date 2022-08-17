Wednesday, August 17, 2022
     
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets President, Vice President, PM Modi in Delhi

The Chief Minister raised the state government's opposition to the National Education Policy, as well as to the Mekedatu dam project of Karnataka across the Cauvery river.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2022 14:53 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Stalin meets pm Modi
Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin met President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday.

Highlights

  • Stalin meets President, VP, PM in Delhi
  • Stalin reached the national capital late Tuesday
  • Stalin thanked PM Modi for the support extended to the Chess Olympiad

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin met President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Stalin reached the national capital late Tuesday.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister, Stalin thanked him for the support extended to the Chess Olympiad and for the special interest shown by the Prime Minister to inaugurate the event. Stalin also handed over a list of demands to PM Modi, which includes the assent to bills like the anti-NEET bill passed by the state assembly and currently pending with the Centre.

The Chief Minister will apprised the Prime Minister on the retrieval of Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka and restoring the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen. He requested the Prime Minister to drop the Neutrino observatory project at Pottipuram in the Theni district. The Chief Minister also raised the state government's opposition to the National Education Policy, as well as to the Mekedatu dam project of Karnataka across the Cauvery river.

