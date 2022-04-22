Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu: Boy arrested under POCSO Act after teen girl delivers baby

Highlights A 12-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly impregnating a teenage girl in Tamil Nadu.

The Thanjavur All Women Police have arrested the boy.

He was arrested under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly impregnating a teenage girl, who delivered a baby, in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, police said. The Thanjavur All Women Police here have arrested the boy under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, they received information from the police outpost at Government Rajah Mirasudar Hospital that a 17-year-old girl had given birth to a baby girl a few days ago.

Upon inquiry with the girl, it was revealed that she and the 12-year-old boy were in a "relationship" for the past few years and she soon got pregnant.

The police personal booked the boy under the POCSO Act and lodged him in the Government Home in Thanjavur.

Latest India News