Taliban PM orders fighters to stop entering homes, grabbing properties, vehicles

The Taliban interim Prime Minister, Mullah Hassan Akhund, directed all ranks on Thursday to refrain from entering homes on the pretext of 'searches', grabbing public properties and confiscating peoples' belongings in the name of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the Express Tribune reported.

The interim premier issued the decrees for the first time after taking charge of the office.

The two decrees came after several complaints from various parts of the country were received regarding Taliban ranks searching peoples' houses, taking away their vehicles and also stealing properties in the name of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the report said.

A decree issued by the interim PM ordered all Taliban ranks to stop conducting searches in Kabul, and barred them from violating the sanctity of the houses.

"If a search is required in any area of the country, a proper protocol will have to be followed, and local norms must be respected by the employees. No one – of any rank – is allowed to conduct searches in the IEA," an employee of the interim PM's office stated, the report added.

"No one is allowed to enter houses and offices in Kabul or its surroundings under the pretext of checking vehicles or equipment. No one is allowed to take vehicles or equipment in the name of IEA," the order said.

The district government of Kabul also issued an order concerning houses in the upscale localities that fell vacant after the owners left following the Taliban takeover of the country in August.

"People who have fled Afghanistan will get back to their houses again. The IEA has prevented property theft by giving their houses on rent, and special accounts have been set up for them in banks. The rental money and their houses will be handed over to them once they return to the country," the statement from the IEA officials said, the report added.

Another order maintained that all military personnel, all staff of the interior ministry and intelligence were to leave private homes and shift to their respective military bases.

In the wake of the Taliban takeover of the country and the ensuing uncertainty, some employees of the ministries were working from their respective homes.

