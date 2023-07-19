Delhi court grants one-week interim bail to Olympian Sushil Kumar in junior wrestler murder case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sushil Kumar granted bail

Sushil Kumar granted interim bail: Veteran wrestler and Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, accused of killing junior wrestler Sagar Dhankhar, has been granted interim bail by Delhi's Rohini court for a week from July 23 to July 30. The wrestler has been granted one-week bail for knee surgery and has been asked to surrender before the jail authorities on July 30. The bail has been granted on furnishing bail of Rs One Lakh along with two sureties in the like amount.

Security personnel will be deployed

The court in view of the threat perception to witnesses and a cause also directed to deploy two security personnel round the clock to keep vigil and surveillance over the accused during interim bail. The court said that the cost of the security personnel would be borne by the family of the accused.

After carefully considering the medical report filed by the jail authorities and the investigation officer, the court granted bail to Sushil Kumar. The court said in the order that perusal of the medical documents of the accused Sushil Kumar shows that he has been advised for admission on 24.07.2023 as surgery is on 26.07.2023 at BLK Max Super Specialist Hospital, New Delhi.

He was granted bail earlier

Sushil Kumar, earlier in March this year, was granted four-day interim bail on humanitarian grounds for performing the last rites of his father. Kumar has been in judicial custody since June 2, 2021.

"Keeping in view the fact that the father of the accused expired and his last rites are to be carried out, on humanitarian grounds, the applicant or accused be released on interim bail from March 6 to March 9 only on furnishing personal bonds of the sum of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the like amount," Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand had said in March.

(with inputs from ANI)

