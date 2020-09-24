Gujarat: Massive fire, several explosions rock ONGC plant in Surat; fire tenders on spot

Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat

A massive fire broke out in Gujarat's Surat early on Thursday. The blaze was reported from an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in the city. According to the details, several explosions was also reported from the site.

The fire brigade had received a call about the blaze at nearly 2:30 am on Thursday, following which some explosions were heard up to an area of 4 km.

Fire tenders, along with various teams of fire safety teams were present at the spot as efforts to douse the flames continued.

A video posted by news agency ANI showed flames at Surat's ONGC plant.

#WATCH Gujarat: A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6xPKHW5PrR — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Commenting on the incident, Dr Dhaval Patel, Surat Collector said, "Around 3 am, 3 consecutive blasts took place at ONGC Hazira Plant which led to the fire. Firefighters present at spot. No casualty reported so far. The activity of depressurizing the pressurized gas system underway by ONGC officials."

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the fire.

Reason of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Details to follow...

