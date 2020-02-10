Shaheen Bagh protests: Cannot block public road, says Supreme Court; notices issued to Centre, Delhi & police

Image Source : Supreme Court/File Image

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to Centre, Delhi Government and police on pleas seeking removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh. The apex court said the protesters at Shaheen Bagh cannot block a public road and create inconvenience for others. "The protest has been going on for a long time, how can you block a public road," Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul observed. People are entitled to protest but they have to do so in an area designated for agitation, the Supreme Court said today. The apex court, however, refused to pass any direction on the protests at Shaheen Bagh as it wished to hear their side. The matter has been listed for February 17.

The PIL, filed by Dr Nand Kishore Garg and Amit Sahni through their lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi earlier last week, sought appropriate directions to the Centre and others for removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj.

It said that people in Shaheen Bagh are illegally protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, by blocking the common and public road connecting Delhi to Noida.

