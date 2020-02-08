Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protest echoes among Delhi's voters, indicate exit polls

An India TV illustration

The ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh has been successfully turned into an election issue by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), if the exit poll results released on Saturday are any indicator of the voter sentiments.

All the major exit polls, five in all, have given the saffron party more number of seats than it won in 2015. While the Times Now-IPSOS exit poll has predicted 26 seats for the BJP, Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll says that it will win anywhere between nine and 21 seats.

Astonishingly, the Republic TV exit poll has predicted a vote share of approximately 40 per cent for the BJP, just 11 per cent less than what AAP is slated to win.

The BJP had won from just three seats in 2015. This time around, BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigned aggressively on the issue, bringing up the traffic delays caused due to the Shaheen Bagh protest at almost all of their rallies in the lead-up to the voting.

"Be it Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, these are plots to destroy the national harmony," PM Modi had said at his rally in New Delhi on Feb 3.

As per the News X POLSTRAT exit poll, the BJP will win between 10 and 14 seats. The ABP-CVoter poll has projected a BJP victory on 5-19 seats.

According to the India Today-Axis exit poll, the BJP will win on two to ten seats.

"If the Deputy Chief Minister says that he no longer stands with shaheen Bagh then that will make a key move on the whole thing," said BJP leader Tom Vadakkan during one of the television debates, when asked if the protest at Shaheen Bagh could have played on the minds of Delhi's voters at the time of casting their ballots.

The election to the 70-member Delhi legislative assembly witnessed a voter turnout of approximately 59 per cent, lower than the number of eligible voters who had cast their ballot in 2015 and 2013.

(Disclaimer: The results of exit polls can’t be equated to the actual outcome, which will be declared on Feb 11)