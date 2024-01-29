SC dismisses Andhra govt’s plea against anticipatory bail to TDP chief Naidu in Inner Ring Road scam case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday (January 29) dismissed the Andhra Pradesh government’s plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam case. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta dismissed the plea of the state government in which it challenged the High Court’s January 10 order giving relief to Naidu.

The bench said that an appeal in the case arising from the same FIR involving other accused, was already dismissed by the court last year.

It noted that in view of the earlier order passed by this court, the bench is not inclined to entertain the appeal of the state government.

The Inner Ring Road scam case pertains to manipulating the master plan of Amaravati capital city, alignment of Inner Ring Road and the seed capital to allegedly offer undue enrichment to several companies during Naidu's tenure as chief minister.

(With PTI inputs)

