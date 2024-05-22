SC asks AIIMS to set up medical board to examine condition of woman seeking abortion of 25-week foetus

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court has directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi to form a medical board to evaluate the health condition of a woman and her 25-week-old fetus. The woman has requested an abortion, citing financial constraints as the primary reason for her decision. This directive was issued by a vacation bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma. The court has mandated that the medical board submit its findings by May 27.

The woman, whose plea prompted this judicial intervention, revealed that she only became aware of her pregnancy on May 17. The Supreme Court's order for a thorough medical evaluation aims to ensure that all aspects of the woman's health and the condition of the fetus are carefully considered before proceeding with any further action.

What did the woman's council say?

"She has come all the way from Dubai and is currently staying in a hotel in New Delhi. She is not that financially strong,” the counsel said and urged the bench to allow her to terminate her pregnancy. The bench said it will list the matter for next Monday.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, aborting a foetus that is more than 24 weeks old can be allowed only in cases of substantial foetal abnormality as diagnosed by a medical board or if an opinion is formed in good faith for the purpose of saving the life of the pregnant woman.

SC rejects plea to end 26-week pregnancy

It should be mentioned here that last year the apex court refused a woman to terminate her 26-week pregnancy. The decision was taken on the ground that she was suffering from a mental condition called post-partum psychosis. Moreover, the lawyers emphasized the medical conditions of abortion.

For the unversed, abortion is done under the supervision of a doctor only after doing various tests and ultrasound. But one should know that after abortion there are some side effects, which are very dangerous for the health of any woman. In fact, after abortion, a woman's body becomes deficient in blood, hormonal imbalance, and weakness. Have a look at abortion risks and side effects.

