Ghulam Nabi Azad to Asaduddin Owaisi to Yogi Adityanath: What leaders said on SC's Article 370 verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday delivered its verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 and backed the government's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Responses to the decision varied among leaders, with Ghulam Nabi Azad, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sharing their reactions. While Chowdhury, Azad, and Asaduddin Owaisi expressed disappointment, others such as Adityanath, Rajnath Singh, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta applauded the Supreme Court's stance.

Here's an overview of how different leaders responded to the verdict

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took to social media platform X and wrote, "The decision given by the Honorable Supreme Court regarding Section 370 and 35 A is commendable. This is going to strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'."

Meanwhile, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his disappointment over the Supreme Court verdict.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed concern over the top court's decision to back the abrogation, terming it as 'sad and unfortunate'.

"It (the court verdict) is sad and unfortunate," Azad said.

On Supreme Court constitutionally validating the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut said, "I welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. When this Bill was brought in the Parliament, we supported it. The Supreme Court has said that elections should be held there, I also welcome that decision. The people there have full right to choose their government."

On the Supreme Court verdict on Article 370, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "This is a victory for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I welcome this verdict."

"We welcome this decision because we supported the removal of Article 370. We hope the J&K elections will be held at the earliest. Before elections, if PoK is included, then this exercise can be held in the entire Kashmir," Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray said.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reacted to Supreme Court upholding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"BJP welcomes the decision of Hon. Supreme Court pertaining to Article 370. The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has upheld the process, objective, and decision to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A," said BJP president JP Nadda.

