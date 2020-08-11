JusticeForSudeeksha: Not an accident but murder, Twitter boils over Noida girl's death

Twitter mourns over the tragic demise of Sudiksha Bhati

Sudiksha, a 19-year-old girl from Noida's Gautam Buddha Nagar died on Monday after she fell off from a bike, while she was being chased by eve-teasers on her way to meet her relatives in Sikandrabad. Sudiksha was accompanied by her uncle Manoj Bhati, at the time of the incident. Hailing from a small village in Bulandshahar, Sudiksha was the daughter of Jitendra Bhati - a tea seller. She made headlines after her excellence in studies bagged her a scholarship from Boxon College, USA.

Sudiksha did her schooling from HCL Foundation's school of knowledge, where she emerged the district topper in the CBSE Board examinations, in 2018. Sudiksha pursued her graduation and internship from Boxon College after she had moved to America in August 2018.

In June this year, Sudiksha had returned to her hometown and stayed there due to the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. She was supposed to return back to the US on August 20. However, fate had other plans.

Soon after the tragic incident, social media was flooded with mourning as people urged the authorities to take immediate action against those involved in the eve-teasing case.

Here's what Twitterati say

"News of topper Sudiksha's death by a accident is very distress.she got 3.48 crore scholarship and was studying in USA.i feel very sad," a Twitter user said.

"Justice for sudiksha Eve to be hanged till death We want Justice for sudeeksha Hang the culprits. #JusticeForSudeeksha," another Twitter user posted.

