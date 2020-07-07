Over 7 lakh coronavirus cases in India now. 22,252 in last 24 hours. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 7 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 7,19,665 including 2,59,557 active cases 4,39,948 recovered 20,160 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.
Earlier on Monday, a 37-year-old journalist, who had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, jumped from the fourth floor of the AIIMS trauma centre where he was receiving treatment, doctors said on Monday. His condition is stated to be critical.
The police said that the journalist has been admitted to the ICU in critical condition. The doctors said that he has received multiple fractures. The incident occurred at around 2 pm.
"The 37-year-old man was admitted to the Covid-19 ward in the Taruma Centre on the fourth floor on June 24," DCP (South West) Devender Arya said.
The journalist was kept in the isolation room of the Covid-19 ward on the fourth floor of the trauma centre building. The hospital staff informed that an iron grill that covered the window of the toilet was found removed. "We assume that he jumped off the window after removing its grill," said a hospital staff.
The doctors at AIIMS claimed that the journalist was having hallucinations for the past one week. They also claimed that he was in depression.
The rate of fatality in India -- the number of deaths as a percentage against the total positive cases -- was 2.8 per cent on Monday which was slightly lower compared to 3 per cent a week ago and 3.2 per cent two weeks ago.
The fatality rate worldwide stands at 4.7 per cent. The US has a fatality rate of 4.5 per cent while it is 4.1 per cent in Brazil.
Currently, the US, Brazil and India are the top-three countries severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|67
|74
|0
|141
|Andhra Pradesh
|10860
|8920
|239
|20019
|Arunachal Pradesh
|176
|92
|2
|270
|Assam
|4264
|7882
|14
|12160
|Bihar
|3031
|8997
|97
|12125
|Chandigarh
|82
|401
|6
|489
|Chhattisgarh
|624
|2667
|14
|3305
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|183
|114
|0
|297
|Delhi
|25620
|72088
|3115
|100823
|Goa
|745
|1061
|7
|1813
|Gujarat
|8497
|26315
|1960
|36772
|Haryana
|3893
|13335
|276
|17504
|Himachal Pradesh
|303
|763
|11
|1077
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3219
|5318
|138
|8675
|Jharkhand
|759
|2068
|20
|2847
|Karnataka
|14389
|10527
|401
|25317
|Kerala
|2254
|3341
|27
|5622
|Ladakh
|168
|836
|1
|1005
|Madhya Pradesh
|3088
|11579
|617
|15284
|Maharashtra
|87699
|115262
|9026
|211987
|Manipur
|656
|734
|0
|1390
|Meghalaya
|36
|43
|1
|80
|Mizoram
|64
|133
|0
|197
|Nagaland
|382
|243
|0
|625
|Odisha
|3002
|6486
|38
|9526
|Puducherry
|459
|331
|12
|802
|Punjab
|1828
|4494
|169
|6491
|Rajasthan
|3949
|16278
|461
|20688
|Sikkim
|60
|65
|0
|125
|Tamil Nadu
|46836
|66571
|1571
|114978
|Telangana
|10646
|14781
|306
|25733
|Tripura
|460
|1219
|1
|1680
|Uttarakhand
|533
|2586
|42
|3161
|Uttar Pradesh
|8718
|19109
|809
|28636
|West Bengal
|6973
|15235
|779
|22987
|Cases being reassigned to states
|5034
|5034
|Total#
|259557
|439948
|20160
|719665
