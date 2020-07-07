Tuesday, July 07, 2020
     
  Over 7 lakh coronavirus cases in India now. 22,252 in last 24 hours. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 7 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 7,19,665 including 2,59,557 active cases 4,39,948 recovered 20,160 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2020 9:38 IST
Image Source : AP

A man wearing a face shield and mask as a precaution against coronavirus walks on a road divider in an empty street during lockdown in Bengaluru, India.

Earlier on Monday, a 37-year-old journalist, who had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, jumped from the fourth floor of the AIIMS trauma centre where he was receiving treatment, doctors said on Monday. His condition is stated to be critical.

The police said that the journalist has been admitted to the ICU in critical condition. The doctors said that he has received multiple fractures. The incident occurred at around 2 pm.

"The 37-year-old man was admitted to the Covid-19 ward in the Taruma Centre on the fourth floor on June 24," DCP (South West) Devender Arya said.

The journalist was kept in the isolation room of the Covid-19 ward on the fourth floor of the trauma centre building. The hospital staff informed that an iron grill that covered the window of the toilet was found removed. "We assume that he jumped off the window after removing its grill," said a hospital staff.

The doctors at AIIMS claimed that the journalist was having hallucinations for the past one week. They also claimed that he was in depression.

The rate of fatality in India -- the number of deaths as a percentage against the total positive cases -- was 2.8 per cent on Monday which was slightly lower compared to 3 per cent a week ago and 3.2 per cent two weeks ago.

The fatality rate worldwide stands at 4.7 per cent. The US has a fatality rate of 4.5 per cent while it is 4.1 per cent in Brazil.

Currently, the US, Brazil and India are the top-three countries severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 67 74 0 141
Andhra Pradesh 10860 8920 239 20019
Arunachal Pradesh 176 92 2 270
Assam 4264 7882 14 12160
Bihar 3031 8997 97 12125
Chandigarh 82 401 6 489
Chhattisgarh 624 2667 14 3305
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 183 114 0 297
Delhi 25620 72088 3115 100823
Goa 745 1061 7 1813
Gujarat 8497 26315 1960 36772
Haryana 3893 13335 276 17504
Himachal Pradesh 303 763 11 1077
Jammu and Kashmir 3219 5318 138 8675
Jharkhand 759 2068 20 2847
Karnataka 14389 10527 401 25317
Kerala 2254 3341 27 5622
Ladakh 168 836 1 1005
Madhya Pradesh 3088 11579 617 15284
Maharashtra 87699 115262 9026 211987
Manipur 656 734 0 1390
Meghalaya 36 43 1 80
Mizoram 64 133 0 197
Nagaland 382 243 0 625
Odisha 3002 6486 38 9526
Puducherry 459 331 12 802
Punjab 1828 4494 169 6491
Rajasthan 3949 16278 461 20688
Sikkim 60 65 0 125
Tamil Nadu 46836 66571 1571 114978
Telangana 10646 14781 306 25733
Tripura 460 1219 1 1680
Uttarakhand 533 2586 42 3161
Uttar Pradesh 8718 19109 809 28636
West Bengal 6973 15235 779 22987
Cases being reassigned to states 5034     5034
Total# 259557 439948 20160 719665

