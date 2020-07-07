Over 7 lakh coronavirus cases in India now. 22,252 in last 24 hours. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A man wearing a face shield and mask as a precaution against coronavirus walks on a road divider in an empty street during lockdown in Bengaluru, India.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 7 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 7,19,665 including 2,59,557 active cases 4,39,948 recovered 20,160 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, a 37-year-old journalist, who had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, jumped from the fourth floor of the AIIMS trauma centre where he was receiving treatment, doctors said on Monday. His condition is stated to be critical.

The police said that the journalist has been admitted to the ICU in critical condition. The doctors said that he has received multiple fractures. The incident occurred at around 2 pm.

"The 37-year-old man was admitted to the Covid-19 ward in the Taruma Centre on the fourth floor on June 24," DCP (South West) Devender Arya said.

The journalist was kept in the isolation room of the Covid-19 ward on the fourth floor of the trauma centre building. The hospital staff informed that an iron grill that covered the window of the toilet was found removed. "We assume that he jumped off the window after removing its grill," said a hospital staff.

The doctors at AIIMS claimed that the journalist was having hallucinations for the past one week. They also claimed that he was in depression.

The rate of fatality in India -- the number of deaths as a percentage against the total positive cases -- was 2.8 per cent on Monday which was slightly lower compared to 3 per cent a week ago and 3.2 per cent two weeks ago.

The fatality rate worldwide stands at 4.7 per cent. The US has a fatality rate of 4.5 per cent while it is 4.1 per cent in Brazil.

Currently, the US, Brazil and India are the top-three countries severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 67 74 0 141 Andhra Pradesh 10860 8920 239 20019 Arunachal Pradesh 176 92 2 270 Assam 4264 7882 14 12160 Bihar 3031 8997 97 12125 Chandigarh 82 401 6 489 Chhattisgarh 624 2667 14 3305 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 183 114 0 297 Delhi 25620 72088 3115 100823 Goa 745 1061 7 1813 Gujarat 8497 26315 1960 36772 Haryana 3893 13335 276 17504 Himachal Pradesh 303 763 11 1077 Jammu and Kashmir 3219 5318 138 8675 Jharkhand 759 2068 20 2847 Karnataka 14389 10527 401 25317 Kerala 2254 3341 27 5622 Ladakh 168 836 1 1005 Madhya Pradesh 3088 11579 617 15284 Maharashtra 87699 115262 9026 211987 Manipur 656 734 0 1390 Meghalaya 36 43 1 80 Mizoram 64 133 0 197 Nagaland 382 243 0 625 Odisha 3002 6486 38 9526 Puducherry 459 331 12 802 Punjab 1828 4494 169 6491 Rajasthan 3949 16278 461 20688 Sikkim 60 65 0 125 Tamil Nadu 46836 66571 1571 114978 Telangana 10646 14781 306 25733 Tripura 460 1219 1 1680 Uttarakhand 533 2586 42 3161 Uttar Pradesh 8718 19109 809 28636 West Bengal 6973 15235 779 22987 Cases being reassigned to states 5034 5034 Total# 259557 439948 20160 719665

ALSO READ | Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Safdarjung Tomb among 173 Delhi monuments open from today

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage