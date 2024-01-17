SpiceJet passenger stuck inside toilet for entire flight, airlines provides full refund

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

New Delhi: A passenger on a Mumbai-Bengaluru SpiceJet flight was trapped inside the lavatory throughout the journey. The ordeal lasted for around an hour due to an alleged malfunction of the lavatory door lock.

Following the take-off of the flight at 2 am on Tuesday, a passenger sitting in the 14th row went to the toilet and got stuck inside during the entire flight for over an hour. He had to wait until landing when technicians were able to open the door.

Passenger was provided assistance throughout the journey

The flyer was provided assistance throughout the journey. The airline crew assisted the distressed passenger and reassured the flyer throughout the journey using handwritten notes.

"Sir we tried our best to open the door. However, we could not open. Do not panic. We are landing in few minutes. So please close the commode and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, an engineer will come. Do not panic," the handwritten note read.

Image Source : ANIHandwritten note by crew

Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support. "SpiceJet regrets and apologises for the inconvenience caused to the passenger," the airline said.

How SpiceJet compensated?

SpiceJet expressed regret over the incident and said the passenger is being provided a full refund.

"On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock. Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

"The passenger who got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on the SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru is being provided a full refund," the spokesperson added.

Also Read: IndiGo, Mumbai Airport get show cause notices after passengers seen eating on tarmac

Also Read: IndiGo passengers eat food on Mumbai airport runway next to plane after 12-hour flight delay | WATCH