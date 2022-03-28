Close shave for SpiceJet aircraft at Delhi airport | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SpiceJet flight collides with electric pole at Delhi airport

A SpiceJet flight on Monday collided with an electric pole at the Delhi airport, reported news agency ANI. The incident took place during a pushback when the aircraft was getting moved from the passenger terminal to the runway.

"During push back, the right-wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to the aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight," a SpiceJet official told news agency PTI.

None of the passengers were injured and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun an investigation into the matter.

The flight, Boeing 737-800 aircraft was en route to Jammu from New Delhi. The collision damaged the aileron - a hinged part on the trailing end of the wing that helps steer the plane. The pole was also damaged in the process.

The plane was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 9.20 am, officials noted. In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On March 28, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu.

As per reports, passengers were onboard during the incident, after which SpiceJet replaced the aircraft.

