SP govt opened fire at Lord Ram devotees and felicitated terrorists: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday accused the Samajwadi Party of lodging fake criminal cases against Hindus and Lord Ram devotees during its government’s tenure while felicitating terrorists. Adityanath also targeted Congress, accusing it of sowing seeds of terrorism.

“The root of terrorism was planted in Jammu and Kashmir by the Congress in the form of Article 370 in 1952," the chief minister said. Adityanath made the allegations while launching a scathing attack on opposition parties, especially the Samajwadi Party, and asked if people will forgive those who opened fire on ‘Ram Bhakts’.

"When our government was formed, the first task which was undertaken was to waive farmers' debt but in 2012 the first decision taken by the SP government was to withdraw the cases against terrorists," Yogi said. The chief minister made the remark while addressing the representatives of 'Chauhan Samaj' during the 'Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan' organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party Backward Front here.

Accusing SP leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav of not doing any development work during their tenures as Azamgarh MPs, Adityanath asked if there would have been firing at Ram Bhakts in 1990 had there been a BJP government at the helm.

“Will you forgive those who opened fire on Lord Ram devotees? Lord Ram will not," the chief minister said, adding the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya is an opportunity for 135 crore Indians to hold their heads high before the world.

Yogi Adityanath was referring to police firing on ‘karsevaks’ gathered in Ayodhya on the saffron outfits' call in 1990 when the SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was the UP chief minister.

Continuing his attack on opposition parties, he said, "When the SP, BSP and Congress had their governments, they had no time for anyone other than their families and they worked for terrorists.

He alleged that during the SP government term in 2012, fake cases were lodged against Hindus and terrorists were felicitated.

“Terrorists ki aarti utari jati thi,” he said, adding that during the SP government’s terms, temples and monasteries were used to be attacked like in the medieval period. He also accused the SP and BSP governments of promoting corruption in lower rungs of the police and revenue departments, saying “the SP and BSP workers used to loot police stations and tehsils”.

Appealing to create awareness among the people in the favour of BJP in the runup to the state assembly elections early next year, Adityanath said, “There is a need to go to villages and explain to people why the BJP government is necessary.”

“If there is a BJP government, no one will dare indulge in riots, no mafia will grab government and if anyone does that, the state government’s bulldozers will there be on his chest.”

Asking the Chauhan community members why none among them could become a governor after independence, Adityanath reminded them that it was only after the formation of the BJP government that Fagu Chauhan became the governor.

“Dara Singh Chouhan has been working relentlessly for the last four and a half years as a minister and Prabhunath Chauhan was made the vice-chairman of the Commission for Backward Classes,” he said.

He also questioned the previous governments on their failure in according constitutional status as to the Backward Classes Commission. It was because the intentions of previous governments were bad as they did not want the Dalits, backwards and poor to be happy.

“The previous governments did not want every house to have cooking gas or electricity either. These people were content with spreading various diseases in every household,” he said.

Asserting that the government is fulfilling its promises one by one, he said, “It is also your responsibility to reach out to each and every family and explain to them why the BJP is necessary for the country.”

