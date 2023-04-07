'Mujhe India aa kar aur aapse mil kar bhut khushi ho rahi hai': South Korea FM tells Jaishankar I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DRSJAISHANKAR South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, who landed in New Delhi on Friday, expressed his gratitude to his Indian counterpart for extending a warm welcome during his India visit.

"Mujhe India aa kar aur aapse mil kar bhut khushi ho rahi hai," the South Korean Foreign Minister said after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed him to India.

The two foreign ministers also deliberated on the Ukraine conflict and the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has witnessed growing Chinese military assertiveness. Park is on a two-day visit to India.

Both ministers discuss trade and investments, defence, science and technology

On the bilateral side, the Jaishankar-Park talks covered cooperation in areas of trade and investments, defence, science and technology, energy, space, semiconductors, emerging technologies and cultural exchanges.

"I'm really very glad to have the opportunity to take forward our special strategic partnership. This is also the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

"And you come at a very good time, because our trade is very good, our political relations are very cooperative," he said. In his opening remarks, Park referred to the commonalities between the two sides and their commitment to the Indo-Pacific.

"We are both exemplary democracies, vibrant economies and cultural powers and we are both committed to contributing to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," he said.

"In this way, South Korea and India are natural partners and I have a strong belief that the special strategic partnership between our two countries is the strongest partnership in the Indo-Pacific region," the South Korean foreign minister said.

Park notes India's pivotal role

Park also spoke about India's "increasingly pivotal role" in the international stage and that the country is set to further impact the world as the president of the G20.

"India has also demonstrated to the world its cultural prowess with the recent Oscar win, and I must say the 'Naatu Naatu' song and dance has captivated the world," he added.

In a Twitter post, Jaishankar described the talks as "warm and wide-ranging". "Noted steady progress in our ties. Discussed political contacts, trade & investments, defence, S&T, energy, space, semiconductors, emerging technologies and cultural exchanges," he said.

"Also shared perspectives of our neighbourhoods, our visions and policies in the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict. Agreed to cooperate closely on global and multilateral issues," he said. Before meeting Jaishankar, Park called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: Bhutan's King Wangchuck meets PM Modi amid Doklam controversy

Latest India News