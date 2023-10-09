Soldier killed, 3 others missing as avalanche hits army contingent in Ladakh, search operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

A soldier was killed while three others were missing after a group of Indian Army mountaineers was caught in an avalanche on Mount Kun in Ladakh on Monday. The search operations are underway for the missing troops, the Indian Army officials said.

According to army officials, a contingent of approximately 40 army personnel from the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) and the Army Adventure Wing of the Army were involved in routine training activities near Mount Kun on October 8. "Unfortunately, during their training ascent, the group faced an unexpected avalanche. Four of our dedicated personnel were trapped underneath. The mortal remains of one person struck by the avalanche have been recovered," they added.

Search operation is underway

The officials further said that despite challenging weather conditions and a heavy accumulation of snow, search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate and extract individuals who are still trapped beneath the large snowdrift.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

