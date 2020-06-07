Sunday, June 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Security forces gun down 3 terrorists in J&K's Shopian, encounter underway

Security forces gun down 3 terrorists in J&K's Shopian, encounter underway

At least 3 unidentified terrorists have been killed in Reban area of Shopian during an encounter with the security forces. The security operation is currently underway, Kashmir Zone Police informed.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2020 15:16 IST
Terrorists, Security forces, Kashmir, Shopian
Image Source : ANI

Three terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces. 

At least 3 unidentified terrorists have been killed in Reban area of Shopian during an encounter with the security forces. The security operation is currently underway, Kashmir Zone Police informed.

The 3 terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation by 178 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force, Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group at Zainapora. Meanwhile, a search operation has been launched while nearby areas in Shopian has been cordoned off.

Earlier on May 30, two terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. A cordon and search operation was launched in the area by a joint team of forces including 1 RR, CRPF and Kulgam Police on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X