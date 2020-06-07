Security forces gun down 3 terrorists in J&K's Shopian, encounter underway

Image Source : ANI Three terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces.

At least 3 unidentified terrorists have been killed in Reban area of Shopian during an encounter with the security forces. The security operation is currently underway, Kashmir Zone Police informed.

The 3 terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation by 178 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force, Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group at Zainapora. Meanwhile, a search operation has been launched while nearby areas in Shopian has been cordoned off.

#UPDATE: 3 unidentified terrorists killed in in Reban area of Shopian. Operation going on: Kashmir Zone Police https://t.co/pMpFZ7LOyf — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

Earlier on May 30, two terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. A cordon and search operation was launched in the area by a joint team of forces including 1 RR, CRPF and Kulgam Police on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

