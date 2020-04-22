Shivraj Chouhan shakes up MP cabinet portolios; Narottam Mishra gets Home, Health

Shivraj Chauhan shakes up MP cabinet portolios; Narottam Mishra gets Home, Health

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made major changes to his cabinet portfolios. As per reports, the new division of the cabinet portfolios has been done keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus crisis that the state, as well as the country, is going through.

In his recent cabinet shake up, Chouhan has given Home and Health ministry of the state to the newly inducted minister Narottam Mishra, while Ministry of Water Resource has gone to Tulsi Silawat. Kamal Patel will be the state's new Agricultural Minister, while Govind Rajput will be responsible for Food Processing and Cooperatives.

Meena Singh will look after the Tribal Affairs of the state.

This new shake up comes after 5 new ministers took oath in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet yesterday. Chouhan himself took oath as the MP chief minister on March 23 following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs that followed Gwalior royalty Jyotiraditya Scindia out of Congress and led to the fall of Kamal Nath govt in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh has thus far had 1,552 COVID-19 cases in the state while the death toll has risen to 76. There have been a sum of 148 people in the state who have recovered from the disease.

