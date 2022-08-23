Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The train was on way from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Itwari in Nagpur, he said. No passenger was injured.

The Shivnath Express train derailed at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday while it was heading from Nagpur to Maharashtra, railway officials said. No casualty was reported, they said.

Five wheels of two trolleys next to the train's engine derailed at the Dongargarh yard at 3.42 am, a railway official reported.

The train was on way from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Itwari in Nagpur, he said. No passenger was injured. They were provided food and snacks, the official said.

Relief trains from Gondia and Itiwari were sent to the accident spot, he said. The affected coaches were removed and the train later left for its onward journey to Rajnandgaon and Itwari, the official said.

