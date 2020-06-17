Image Source : PTI Nation stands with PM Modi, China will get befitting reply: Shiv Sena

Condemning the Chinese soldier's attack on India troops, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday urged PM Modi to give a befitting reply and urged him to reveal the truth behind the face-off in the Galwan Valley. The Shiv Sena leader also said that the country will avenge the death of its personnel under the command of PM Modi.

"We can't hold Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi responsible for whatever happened at the border. We all are responsible for martyrdom of 20 jawans. All parties will support whatever decision PM takes but he should tell ppl what went wrong," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI.

"When will a befitting reply to China's audacity be given? Without a bullet being fired our 20 jawans are martyred. What did we do? How many China's jawans were killed? Has China entered our territory? Prime Minister the country is with you in this hour of struggle but what is the truth? Speak. Speak Something. The country wants to know the truth. Jai Hind!" Raut tweeted.

"Prime Minister you have valour and are a warrior. The country will take revenge from China under your leadership," he added.

On the night of June 15, a violent clash started in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempted by the Chinese troops of unilaterally change the status quo during re-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off, government sources had revealed and added that the casualty number could rise. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

