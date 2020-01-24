Image Source : FILE Sheena murder case: CBI opposes Indrani Mukherjea's bail plea

The CBI has opposed a bail plea filed by Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, saying that the charges against her are "serious and grievous in nature." After failing to secure bail four times on medical grounds, Mukerjea filed another plea in December 2019 in the court of special CBI judge JC Jagdale, seeking bail on the `merits' of her case. She was arrested in the case in 2015.

Opposing her plea, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in its reply two days ago that she was accused of killing her own daughter, and the charges against her were "serious and grievous" in nature.

Accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai, Indrani's former driver, has deposed in detail about how the crime was committed and the evidence destroyed, the CBI said. Kajal Agarwal, a witness, stated in her testimony how the conspiracy unfolded and how fake resignation letter, leave and license agreement and ID card were created in Sheena's name, the agency said.

Of the 253 witnesses, 60 have deposed, the agency said, adding that several key witnesses including Rahul, Indrani's then husband Peter Mukerjea's son from earlier marriage, were yet to be examined.

If released on bail, Indrani would abscond, or try to influence the witnesses, it said. According to the CBI, Indrani was opposed to Rahul and

Sheena's relationship. On the day Sheena was killed, Rahul had seen Indrani and her driver waiting with Indrani's car when he dropped Sheena in Bandra.

Sheena told Rahul that she will stay with Indrani for the night and it was the last time he saw her, the agency said in its reply. In her bail plea, Indrani claimed that "there was no evidence in the form of messages, conversations or e-mails or any communication" to show that she had hatched a conspiracy to abduct or kill Sheena.

Sheena (24) was allegedly strangled in a car by her mother Indrani, Indrani's former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai in April 2012. Her body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was later arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. According to investigators, Indrani's opposition to

Sheena's relationship with Rahul was a possible motive behind the murder apart from financial disputes.