Shatrujeet Brigade of Indian Army conducts Airborne Exercise to validate its Rapid Response Capability

Shatrujeet Brigade of Indian Army conduct Airborne Exercise to validate its Rapid Response Capability

The Shatrujeet Brigade of Indian Army on Sunday conducted an Airborne Exercise to validate its Rapid Response Capability.

The exercise was preceded by a series of intense preparation involving joint planning & integration between the Indian Army and Indian Airforce elements taking part in the exercise.

The exercise entailed para drop of paratroopers and combat heavy loads including vehicle-mounted anti-tank and air defence missiles detachments over a designated target area from C-130 & AN 32 aircrafts.

The exercise also validated 72 hours of intense integrated battle drills involving mechanised forces demonstrating clockwise precision & seamless integration between Airborne, Mechanised & Airforce.

