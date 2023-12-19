Amid Centre-Opposition war of words, Shashi Tharoor thanks Nitin Gadkari for completing work on NH66

Follow us on Image Source : X Shashi Tharoor with Nitin Gadkari

In a rare show of appreciation from an Opposition leader, Congress' Shashi Tharoor thanked Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari for completing work on NH66. Shashi Tharoor's appreciation comes at a time when the Centre and the Opposition are at the loggerheads over the Parliament security break issue.

Shashi Tharoor on X said, "Took the opportunity, amid the LokSabha disruption, to thank @nitin_gadkari for his excellent cooperation in completing work on the NH66 from Kazhakuttam to Karode (which will one day offer a 4-lane link from Thiruvananthapuram to Kanyakumari). I initiated this project. Requested his help with a few remaining issues in which constituents have requested overpasses, traffic lights or better access. He has promised to help. Thank you @nitin_gadkariji!"

The NH 66, previously called NH 17, spans around 643 km in Kerala. It will be widened by 45m and completed in parts, with four sections expected to be completed by 2023. The remaining 10 by 2024, six by 2025, and the elevated section is to be completed by 2026.

Latest India News