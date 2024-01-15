None of the Shankaracharyas are angry: Sharda Peeth's Swami Sadanand Saraswati on Consecration ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sharda Peeth's Shankaracharya in exclusive interview with India TV

Sharda Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati addressed the controversy over Shankaracharaya's not attending the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram temple. He said that they were not gracing the ceremony with their presence because of the arrangements at the event.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, he said, "None of the Shankaracharyas are angry. We are not going to the function due to arrangements that have been made at the event. We will definitely go for darshan of Shri Ramlala later."

He further said, 'It was not appropriate for Shankaracharyas to go in such a crowd. Therefore, all four Shankaracharyas did not consider it appropriate to go there. We have received the regulation. After consecration, Shankaracharya will definitely go to Ayodhya."

Shankaracharya gives befitting reply to Opposition

Responding to the statement made by Opposition leaders on 'Shankaracharyas not going to Ayodhya', he said that the opposition leaders decided not to go there that is why . they are tring to cover it up. He said, "There should be no politics on Shankaracharya's Ram. There will be no hindrance of any kind in the life of a person. The moment when the Lord sits is auspicious. There are learned people who determine the auspicious time for Pran Pratistha. It would have been better if the auspicious time had been considered earlier. Now is not the time to consider Muhurta."

Watch the full interview here

PM Modi is doing fine: Shankaracharya

Swami Sadanand Saraswati said that the life consecration of Ram Lala is a matter of happiness. This moment was awaited for 500 years. He said that the people of the country should go to Pran Pratistha. Shankaracharya also said that PM Modi has started the circle. He said, "Modi is doing whatever a Prime Minister should do."

What is the controversy?

Earlier some opposition leaders had created a controversy stating that Shankaracharya of all the four benches were not attending the consecration ceremony as they had been insulted. There was another rumor that floated around stating that they were not going as the temple has not been fully constructed, the consecration should not be done yet.

