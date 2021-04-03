Fit and fine, Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital

Image Source : PTI NCP Chief Sharad Pawar reads newspapers at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Pawar was hospitalized due to pain in the abdomen.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar's health is fine and he was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital a short while ago, a top official said on Saturday.

Appearing cheerful but a bit weary, Pawar returned home to his residence in Silver Oaks, south Mumbai, five days after he underwent an emergency endoscopy on March 30 to extricate a gall-bladder stone.

He had been rushed to the hospital last Tuesday following complaints of abdominal pain owing to the gall-bladder stone, sparking concerns among the Pawar clan, party workers and other political parties leaders.

"Pawar Saheb was checked upon by a team of doctors today and his health is stable. He has been advised rest for 7 days and after 15 days, if all his parameters are stable surgery on his gall-bladder will be performed," said NCP National Spokesperson and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik.

He also requested the NCP cadres and other well-wishers to refrain from visiting him as the 80-year-old party patriarch needs complete rest to recuperate.

