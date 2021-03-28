Everything cannot be made public: Amit Shah on 'meeting' Sharad Pawar

Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday declined to confirm or deny his purported meeting with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

"Everything cannot be made public," he said to a question on the meeting during a press conference at his residence.

Gujarati media had reported that Shah met Pawar and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Union Minister Praful Patel in Ahmedabad.

His cryptic comment left everyone guessing even as reports about the meeting had triggered speculations amid the political crisis in Maharashtra in wake of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's serious charges against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, of the NCP.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government includes the NCP and the Congress.

However, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said all these are rumours adding, "A newspaper in Gujarat published a piece of news that (Sharad) Pawar Sahib and Praful Patel met Amit Shah. For the last two days, rumours are being spread on Twitter. No such meeting took place."

